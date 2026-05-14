One Big Holiday 2027 Lineup Announced Featuring My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Wednesday & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 2:01 PM

Today, it has been announced that My Morning Jacket will return to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for One Big Holiday 2027, which is the revered destination concert vacation, at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya from January 14-18, 2027. The four-day event will see three headline performances from the band, as well as an all-star lineup featuring some of their closest friends and favorite artists, including Modest Mouse, Spoon, Wednesday, Durand Jones & The Indications, Kevin Morby, LA LOM, Bonny Light Horseman, Slow Pulp and Say She She, as well as DJ sets by Chromeo and Britt Daniel.

Featuring daytime performances on a tropical beachfront stage, fan-favorite Main Stage in the Concert Courtyard and late-night dance parties under the stars, this is a music lover’s paradise not to be missed. Specially curated experiences designed to bring fans and bands together, including artist-hosted workshops, excursions to explore the local area and charitable opportunities to help round out the experience. For tickets and more information, click here.

“We are so excited for OBH 2027!” says My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. “We can’t wait to share space with all of the wonderful folks who come to see friends, dance to the music, have lots of FUN, and hopefully soak up lots of peace and love! We’re also so excited to share the stage with so many of our favorite, amazing artists! Can’t wait to see everyone down in beauteous Mexico!”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna