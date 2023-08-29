Nathaniel Rateliff Joins Jim James and My Morning Jacket To Perform in Denver

Home News James Reed August 29th, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Fans were treated to a surprise appearance by Nathaniel Rateliff at Red Rocks on Saturday night, when he joined Jim James and My Morning Jacket onstage for a cover of the classic “Feelin’ Alright?” during the band’s second of two nights at the famed venue.

This follows Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ sold out homecoming show at Red Rocks last week. The band next plays in Denver December 15 at Ball Arena.

Watch/Share “Feelin’ Alright?”: HERE.

