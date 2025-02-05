My Morning Jacket Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara February 5th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

My Morning Jacket is officially heading on tour for the Spring 2025 season, and coincidentally that’s the name of their tour. The “is” tour what shortly follows up the release of their album Is coming in March of 2025, via ATO records. My Morning Jackets tour kicks off in April and wraps up in May, but is most definitely going to be a long and action packed ride. Pre-sales for the tour begin February 11th and general on sale begins February 14th, all at 10 A.M. local time.

Fans can expect electrifying performances, deep-cut surprises, stunning visuals and classic anthems on My Morning Jacket’s Spring 2025 tour.

My Morning Jacket “is” Tour 2025

April 1st – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN

April 3rd – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday, Miramar Beach, FL

April 4th – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday, Miramar Beach, FL

April 5th – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday, Miramar Beach, FL

April 8th – Alabama Theatre, Birmingham, AL

April 10th – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Austin, TX

April 12th – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX

April 13th – 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX

April 15th – Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

April 17th – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Athens, OH

April 18th – The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

April 20th – The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

April 21st – Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO

April 25th – The Louisville Palace, Louisville, KY

April 26th – The Louisville Palace, Louisville, KY

April 27th – The Louisville Palace, Louisville, KY

May 2nd – The Factory at The District, St. Louis, MO

May 4th – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA