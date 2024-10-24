One Big Holiday Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, Dinosaur Jr, Karina Rykman & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 3:28 PM

Today, American rock band My Morning Jacket has confirmed the lineup for One Big Holiday, which will be taking place in Miramar Beach, Florida in Spring 2025. The weekend is set to take place over on April 3-5. Tickets and more information can be found HERE.

Performing at One Big Holiday will be My Morning Jacket, Dinosaur Jr., Karina Rykman, Tyler Ramsey, Maggie Halfman, Bendigo Fletcher, FutureBirds, S.G. Goodman, Devon Gilfillian, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and other musical acts.

At the event, guests will enjoy a beautiful live music vacation, while spending their days at the beach and enjoying the comforts of home from their oceanfront or ocean-view condos, homes or villas, each just a short walk from the intimate 5,000 capacity open air green space venue.

Redefining the music festival experience, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in the performances, providing prompt and friendly delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within 5 minutes directly to those guests who choose to reserve their own dedicated cove seating that includes front of stage general admission access.

Topeka’s Music Vacations offer a more intimate and unique experience for guests to spend their days on the beach and nights under the stars, while enjoying unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna