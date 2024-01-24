Bourbon & Beyond Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, The National, Beck & More

Home News Roy Lott January 24th, 2024 - 5:58 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents continue to roll out their 2024 festival lineups and have announced an all-star lineup of music artists for Bourbon & Beyond, the World’s Largest Bourbon & Music Festival The four-day music festival will be held September 19-22, 2024 at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bourbon & Beyond’s stacked music lineup features dozens of legends and breaking stars including headliners Neil Young and Beck on Thursday, Dave Matthews Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band on Friday, Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks on Saturday, and Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket on Sunday, along with Matchbox Twenty, The National, Whiskey Myers, Black Pumas, The War On Drugs, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Beck, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, and many more. See the full lineup below.

“To have one of the most influential artists of all time, Neil Young, headline Bourbon & Beyond this year is so incredibly special. Not only do I love his music, but I think there is a real authenticity in his craft that has inspired generations of artists to find their true voice,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “To have such a timeless artist share the stage with some of today’s best storytellers and craftsmen is something truly exceptional. Plus, being able to celebrate hometown heroes, My Morning Jacket and Kentucky’s own, Tyler Childers, this year’s Bourbon & Beyond lineup is truly a career highlight for me. We can’t wait to see everyone this September to celebrate the pure magic of this festival and the great city of Louisville.”

2023’s lineup featured Bruno Mars, Hozier, The Killers, Jon Batiste, Blondie, Brandi Carlile and Billy Strings to name a few.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna