Home News Akeem Ivory April 12th, 2026 - 12:41 AM

Music is the ultimate form of express and as fans gear up to see some of the most popular artist of 2025/2026, it’s an attack on that freedom of speech we all are given in America. Performer have been warned against using these huge platforms to push their political stance, according to NME Colombian superstar Karol G has been warned not to say “ICE out.” While Wednesday’s Lead Singer Karly Hartzman showed her rebellious spirit saying “Fuck ICE ” and “Free Palestine” right before performing their penultimate song “Bull Believer.”

Karol G revealed she was advised not to speak out against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) during her performance, fearing it could jeopardize her U.S. visa. She stated she was warned that criticizing the agency could lead to being targeted and losing her ability to remain in the U.S.

Blending the great fuzzy guitars of shoe gaze with a faint Southern twang and lyrics fixated on the traumas of small-town life. The group’s songs manage to be deeply personal while touching on doubts and anxieties that are universally recognizable, Hartzman transformed it into a full five-piece band on 2021’s Twin Plagues, with a fuller and more evocative sound.

If you missed the indie rock band performance don’t worry you can caught they again Friday, April 17, 2026. Below you can watch’s segment of Wednesday’s performance “Bitter Everyday,” a new single from their recently announced ‘Bleeds,‘ the spiritual successor to Rat Saw God.