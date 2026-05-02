Skrillex Teams Up With ISOxo For Collaborative New Single “Smoke”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 2nd, 2026 - 5:22 PM

Infamous DJ and producer Skrillex teamed up with ISOxo this past Friday for a new single titled “Smoke.” This marks the two’s second time collaborating for an official release. Their first was “fuze,” which dropped in late October of last year and was first previewed at Niteharts Festival.

The new single is a ferocious head thumper. The bass kicks in almost instantly, and the song’s primary lyric is “Bring smoke to the–” before cutting off into a number of vocal and musical samples. There’s an anticipatory feel throughout the entire song, as it’s full of several instances of instrumental buildup before explosive and complex beat drops that do not disappoint. It’s a track perfect for a colorful, energetic night at a rave.

Outside of the new single, this has been a notable year for Skrillex. He kicked off the year with the surprise three-track EP “Kora” in mid-January and featured collaborations with Sacred Family, Eurohead and Whitearmor. He had several South American performances throughout the month of March, including Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Following his sets, he released his most recent collaboration, “Duro” with Young Miko.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi