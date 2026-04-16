Charli XCX On Follow Up To Brat: “I Think The Dance Floor Is Dead, So Now We’re Making Rock Music”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 3:46 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, earlier this week, in a post on her b.sides (formerly 360.brat) Instagram account, Charli XCX alluded to the existence of new music. She has now confirmed that her proper follow-up to 2024’s Brat is on the way in a new British Vogue cover story and what is more, it is apparently a rock album. “I think the dance floor is dead,” Charli tells Pitchfork contributor Laura Snapes, “so now we’re making rock music.”

In the profile, the new album is described as guitar-forward, with Charli’s distinctive Auto-Tune largely absent. “We were doing our version of analogue, which is so silly and funny,” she says. Brat producers A.G. Cook and Finn Keane, formerly known as Easyfun, returned for the recording sessions, which took place in Paris during Fashion Week last month. The story does not reveal a title, but does quote lyrics from the album that center on Charli’s relationship to making art “and what would happen if that was taken from me”: “I can take you to heaven like it’s 2007/Pop star in my bedroom like it’s 2007”; “I can feel all the things I don’t normally feel.” “Nothing’s gonna last forever/And no one’s gonna last forever,” goes one line that appears on a song in part about the aftermath of Brat.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz