Geese Announce Fall 2026 North American ‘Getting Killed Again’ Tour Dates

Today, rock band Geese has announced their 2026 North American tour called Getting Killed Again. Beginning on September 29, in Nashville, the band’s latest run on the continent finds them playing even bigger venues throughout the fall, including the biggest headlining show to date, a hometown show at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium on October 2. For tickets and more information, click here.
Ahead of their fall tour, the band has a busy summer, making their Primavera Sound festival debut amidst a flurry of summer festival sets including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Osheaga, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and other venues. Geese then will return to Europe for another round of headline shows to close out the summer, including back-to-back sold out shows at Troxy in London.
Getting Killed Again Tour Dates
9/29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
9/30 – Asheville, NC – Hellbender
10/2 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
10/6 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan
10/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
10/9-10/11 – Arcosanti, AZ – FORM Arcosanti Festival
10/13 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever
10/19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10/25 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween Music Festival
10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Rockwell at The Complex
10/28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10/30 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
10/31 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
11/3 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
11/6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
11/10 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer