Geese Announce Fall 2026 North American ‘Getting Killed Again’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 2:07 PM

Today, rock band Geese has announced their 2026 North American tour called Getting Killed Again. Beginning on September 29, in Nashville, the band’s latest run on the continent finds them playing even bigger venues throughout the fall, including the biggest headlining show to date, a hometown show at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium on October 2. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ahead of their fall tour, the band has a busy summer, making their Primavera Sound festival debut amidst a flurry of summer festival sets including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Osheaga, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and other venues. Geese then will return to Europe for another round of headline shows to close out the summer, including back-to-back sold out shows at Troxy in London.

Getting Killed Again Tour Dates

9/29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

9/30 – Asheville, NC – Hellbender

10/2 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

10/6 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

10/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/9-10/11 – Arcosanti, AZ – FORM Arcosanti Festival

10/13 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever

10/19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/25 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween Music Festival

10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Rockwell at The Complex

10/28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/30 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10/31 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

11/3 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

11/6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11/10 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer