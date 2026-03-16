Just Like Heaven Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, Chromeo & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 12:08 PM

Today, Goldenvoice, the premier California music promoter and subsidiary of AEG Presents, has announced the 2026 lineup of the iconic indie rock and dance festival Just Like Heaven, which will on Saturday, August 22, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. The beloved single-day festival will be headlined by Grammy-winning legends The Strokes. “We are looking forward to getting back to Pasadena to play at the Just Like Heaven Festival later this summer,” said Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes.

The event will feature performances by LCD Soundsystem, TV Girl, Chromeo, The Rapture, Feist, Twin Peaks, Matt and Kim, Dayglow, EKKSTACY, Pixel Grip, Tanlines, Girl Tone, Them Jeans and other talented acts. For tickets and more information, click here. “This is officially our favorite festival. So many bands we’ve played alongside for years, bands whose cultural relevance is as great as ever today! Also amazing to see all the newer acts on the lineup, whose sound points towards this golden era of eclectic indie music. We’re thrilled to return as performers — as JLH’s official ambassadors of the funk, yeah we said it — and also to attend as fans.” said Chromeo.

Aside from the music, people will be able to enjoy the best festival access with upfront stage viewing, top-tier amenities such as gourmet desserts and wine tastings, an indoor, air-conditioned hideaway with a private entrance, adjacent parking, a dedicated Merch location and so much more.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin