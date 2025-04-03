Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Float 2025 Cruise Lineup Featuring Portugal The Man, Mannequin Pussy, Fidlar & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 1:13 PM

Today, Modest Mouse and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, have announced the inaugural voyage of Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats, which is a four-night roundtrip cruise that will be sailing on February 5-9, 2026, from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata and the Dominican Republic, while aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Modest Mouse fans will floating on a profound musical journey featuring intimate live performances, crazy curated activities and so much more. Modest Mouse will be accompanied by Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Mannequin Pussy, FIDLAR, Built to Spill, Tropical Fuck Storm, Ugly Casanova, The Black Heart Procession, comedian David Cross and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Beyond the onboard experience, Ice Cream Floats cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a day of adventure in Puerto Plata, which is the ninth largest city in the Dominican Republic and the capital of the province of Puerto Plata. Guests can enjoy spectacular city views atop the 2,600-foot-high Pico Isabel de Torres mountain, explore the 16th century Fortaleza San Felipe or visit the Amber Museum, a museum filled with a unique collection of valuable Dominican amber which is semiprecious tree sap that has hardened for millions of years capturing many fossils of plant and insect life. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until four – six weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock