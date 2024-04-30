Iron Blossom Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Trampled By Turtles, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Turnpike Troubadours & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 1:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Iron Blossom Music Festival will be returning to Richmond, Virginia on September 21 – 22. The event will bring an end of summer celebration with two days of incredible music, food, art and fun at The Training Center on Leigh. Iron Blossom draws from Richmond’s vibrant and diverse community to bring fans a unique musical experience, with local artists sharing the stage with regional acts and national headliners. Headliners include Trampled By Turtles, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Turnpike Troubadours and more.

Hippo Campus, Joy Oladokun, Indigo De Souza, The California Honeydrops, Royel Otis, Sumbuck, Chance Pena, Say She She, River Whyless, Susto, SG Goodman, Julia Pratt, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Victoria Canal, Dogpark, Jack Wharff & The Tobacco Flatts, and Kenneka Cook will be performing as well.

Fans can guarantee themselves Tier 1 ticket pricing by signing up for the exclusive email and text pre sale at IronBlossomFestival.com. Tickets for the general public can be purchased on Thursday, May 2 at 12 noon ET exclusively at IronBlossomFestival.com.

While talking about the upcoming festival, Ken MacDonald of IMGoing Events, the visionary behind Iron Blossom, says: “Last year’s event truly was a celebration of the vibrant community here in Richmond. We can’t wait to bring everyone together again for another amazing weekend of music.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna