Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Thundercat, Angine De Poitrine, Little Simz & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 6:26 PM

This summer the Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for the iconic cultural institution’s 72nd edition. One of the longest running and most storied festivals in America will return July 31 to August 2, where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances that only Newport’s unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring.

Today, this year’s remarkable line up has been unveiled and will highlight a slate of boundary-pushing, genre-defying, multi-hyphenate, award-winning artists like Jon Batiste, Thundercat, Gary Clark Jr and Robert Glasper alongside collaborators Bilal and Ari Lennox. Breakout stars Leon Thomas, Sienna Spiro and Mei Semones will take the Newport stage, while global voices like Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Celeste . For tickets and more information, click here.

This year, Newport Jazz will once again be offering a limited JAZZ LOUNGE Festival admission ticket. The Jazz Lounge Ticket allows you access to a separate Festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order) and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge, which is a tented lounge on the North Lawn/Fort Stage where you will find: Lounge seating, complimentary wifi, a private cash bar, TV monitors for a live view of the Fort Stage performances and air conditioned restroom facilities.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela