Brandi Carlile Joins I’m With Her For Live Performances of “Returning to Myself” And “Wild And Clear And Blue”

I’m With Her’s “The Wild And Clear And Blue Tour” landed in the Pacific Northwest this week for a concert at The Moore Theatre in Seattle. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile made a surprise appearance and performed alongside the trio, according to JamBase.

Before taking the stage at The Moore, I’m With Her’s Sara Watkins hinted at Carlile’s appearance, “We are delighted that you wanted to have us back because there is a local musician that we were hoping to get to bring out here,” Watkins said. “We think she’s going to go very far. Please welcome the force that is Brandi Carlile.”

After Carlile emerged with an acoustic guitar, Watkins explained how the collaboration came about, “We texted Brandi like a week ago,” Watkins revealed. “And we were like, ‘Hey, do you want to come down? We love your songs. We’d like to play one of yours, and we would like you to sing it, please.’ And to our great delight, she said ‘yes.’”

“I’m absolutely astounded by what I’ve just seen from out there in those seats,” Carlile commented. “This has got to be one of the best bands making live music right now, all over the planet. I’m honored to get to stand up here with them.”

Carlile then led the freshly formed quartet through her recently released single, “Returning To Myself.” The collaboration continued with the four musicians playing the Wild And Clear And Blue title track. Watch the performance below.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela