Ethel Cain Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Artist Ethel Cain has announced the final dates for Blood Stained Blonde Tour. Cain will be touring in support of her debut, album Preacher’s Daughter and tickets will be available on July 28 by visiting laylo.com.
Things kick off in Vermont before the tour stops in Maine, New York, Nebraska, Los Angeles and San Francisco.The news about the upcoming tour comes in a wake of exciting developments for Cain.
After appearing in Miu Miu’s latest campaign, the artist has officially released the single “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters),” as part of Matthew Williams’s 1017 Alyx 9SM collaboration project that is being released through Alamo Records.
The latest single is the first track to be released from the compilation project, which Cain created and unofficially released last December. The song saw praises from the New York Times, Clash and Stereogum
After a year of acclaimed live performances, including sets at Coachella and opening slots with Caroline Polachek and Florence and the Machine.
Stained Blonde Tour Dates
10/3 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground with support from 9Million
10/4 – Portland, ME – State Theatre with support from 9Million
10/5 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson with support from Skullcrusher
10/9 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown with support from Midwife
10/11 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre with support from Wulven
10/20 – Big Sur – Henry Miller Library
10/23 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre with support from King Woman