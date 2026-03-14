Brandi Carlile Announces Summer & Fall 2026 ‘The Human’ Tour Dates

Home News Nick Aagesen March 14th, 2026 - 2:32 PM

Grammy Award winning singer Brandi Carlile is going on tour in 2026.Carlile has just announced her new “The Human” Tour. With dates starting May 20th, running through October. Carlile is bringing a couple of special guests along with during this tour including Jensen McRae, The Head and The Heart, and I’m With Her.

Carlile with perform at a plethora of famous venues during her tour including Madison Square Garden, The Gorge Amphitheater, and Red Rocks. She will also headline at the Newport Folk Festival. The tour is off the release of Carlile’s recent album, Returning To Myself. The album debuted at number seven on the Billboard Top 200 this past fall. Carlile has had a busy year performing on Saturday Night Live and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. She also performed at the Super Bowl as well as being named to Times’ Women Of The Year For 2026.

Dates For the upcoming “The Human Tour.”

May 20—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater<

May 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater<

May 29—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 30—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

May 31—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre‡

June 7—Charleston, SC—College of Charleston Cistern Yard (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

August 13—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena+

August 14—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena+

August 16—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts+

August 18—Lenox, MA—Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed

August 20—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC#

August 21—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre#

August 23—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater#

August 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field#

August 26— Highland Park, IL—The Pavilion at Ravinia

August 29—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena^

September 1—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center§

September 3—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena§

September 5—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena§

September 6—Austin, TX—Moody Center§

September 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 17—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena**

September 19—Standford, CA—Frost Amphitheater**

September 20—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl**

September 22—San Diego, CA—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park**

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena††

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live††

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro††

October 21—London, U.K.—The O2††

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale††

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall††

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle††

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live††

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum††

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet††