Hayley Williams Covers Grandfather Rusty’s Song “Friends Or Lovers,” Invites Snooper’s Blair Tramel Onstage For “Parachute”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 25th, 2026 - 11:15 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams has covered her grandfather’s song “Friends Or Lovers” live for the first time during her recent show in Nashville, Tennessee. The concert marks the first of three shows scheduled at the Ryman Auditorium which featured a special guest in the audience, Rusty Williams himself! Hayley dedicated her live rendition of the song to her grandfather before jumping straight into the track.

🚨 Hayley Williams apresentou a faixa Friends Or Lovers PELA PRIMEIRA VEZ no show de hoje! 😭

pic.twitter.com/aGhorqALH3 — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) April 26, 2026

The Paramore frontwoman has also continued inviting special guests onstage with her to perform “Parachute” with tonight’s special guest being Blair Tramel of Nashville-based punk band Snõõper. Other notable guests include American Football’s Mike Kinsella, H2O’s Toby Morse, Dallas Green, Upchuck, The Chariot’s Josh Scogin, Meghann Fahy and Caleb Hearon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paralandmore🧡🧡🧡 (@paralandmore)

The first stop of Williams’ solo tour in Atlanta, Georgia saw her play a whopping 14 songs live for the first time. The crowd got to hear many songs from her critically acclaimed third studio album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party including “Showbiz,” “Disappearing Man,” “Zissou,” “Ice In My OJ,” “Hard,” “Blood Bros,” “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party,” “Whim,” “Negative Self Talk,” “Brotherly Hate,” “Dream Girl In Shibuya,” “Discovery Channel,” “I Won’t Quit On You” and the aforementioned “Parachute.”

Paramore touring members Logan MacKenzie, Joey Howard and Brian Robert Jones were also revealed to be members of Williams’ backing band on her solo outing. The North American trek is set to come to an end on May 15 after a three night stand at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Before then, Hayley and the band will make stops in Austin, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona and Oakland, California.