Home News Guillaume Oded April 20th, 2026 - 12:22 AM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

PinkPantheress’ Weekend Two set at Coachella became something larger than itself on Saturday, as the 25-year-old British producer and pop star turned her performance into a genuine gathering, bringing a roster of guests including Janella Monáe, Dev Hynes from Blood Orange and others. Click here to watch.

A major moment onstage included Monáe taking the stage to play the Guitar during the song “Another life.”, with the sets featuring funny signs telling the crowds that Jannelle was a famous person deserving of an applause, a sad reminder to what consequence describe “famously phone-addled” crowd, who may have been distracted by their phones. Dev Hynes of Blood Orange showed up for “Pain,” and that was more than enough.

Zara Larsson made a surprise appearance, in that although expected to come out during the performance “Statside” which is a duet with PinkPantheress she did not come but later came out to the set to perform her own song “ Midnight Sun”. PinkPantheress will follow up Coachella by embarking on her “An Evening with PinkPantheress” tour.





