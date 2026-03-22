Xiu Xiu Covers Songs by Roxy Music, Boy Harsher, Rowland S. Howard and Dolly Parton on New Deluxe Album

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 22nd, 2026 - 3:22 PM

In the music world, where being original is usually praised, Xiu Xiu breathes new life into covering songs with their deluxe album Xiu Mutha Fuckin’ Xiu: Vol. 1. Known for their unique and diverse musical style, this latest project by Xiu Xiu features an impressive range of covers that go beyond simple copying. Originally released as a series on Bandcamp, this deluxe edition includes four extra tracks that give new twists to popular songs.

The band covers various styles and artists like Roxy Music, Boy Harsher Rowland S. Howard, and Dolly Parton. Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo and David Kendrick put their own spin on these classics by highlighting the dark themes and deep emotions in each track with their unique style. The new songs, like Roxy Music’s “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and Parton’s “Jolene,” highlight Xiu Xiu’s talent for respecting the original while adding their own creative twist. Each song is transformed into a platform where the band mixes industrial noise, orchestral pop, and avant-garde jazz to create its own emotional expression.

Xiu Xiu is known for their cover albums and tributes, picking songs that have greatly impacted them. With this project, they want to understand these songs better instead of trying to make them better. As Stewart explains, the covers are a way to show appreciation and gratitude for music that has inspired them over time. Xiu Xiu’s versions of these songs are quite unique. They turn Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” into a deep and emotional song, rather than just a pop hit about being alone. Their cover of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” uses ‘60s organ sounds and flutes to create an eerie and timeless feel.

<a href="https://xiuxiu.bandcamp.com/album/xiu-mutha-fuckin-xiu-vol-1-deluxe-edition">Xiu Mutha Fuckin’ Xiu: Vol. 1 (Deluxe Edition) by Xiu Xiu</a>

Xiu Mutha Fuckin’ Xiu: Vol. 1 (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

1.Psycho Killer

2.Warm Leatherette

3.I Put a Spell on You

4.Hamburger Lady

5.In Dreams

6.Sex Dwarf

7.Dancing on My Own

8.SPQR

9.Lick or Sum

10.Some Things Last a Long Time

11.Triple Sun

12.Cherry Bomb

13.In Every Dream Home a Heartache

14.Pain

15.Breakdown and Then

16.Jolene