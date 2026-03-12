Robyn Shares New Reworking Of 2002 Track “Blow My Mind”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 1:43 PM

Today, generational pop icon Robyn has released her new single, “Blow My Mind,” which is the fourth song from her anticipated album, Sexistential. Produced by Klas Åhlund, it’s a tricked-out redux of “Blow My Mind” from Robyn’s 2002 Don’t Stop The Music album, rewritten in tribute to her three year old son. “‘Blow My Mind’ is the one song on the album about my son.” said Robyn.

The artist adds: “I was in that early stage when I was with him all the time, and something about that closeness opened the song up to me again. Listening back to the original I thought, ‘ I think it’s one of the best songs I ever recorded, and I’m just gonna do it again.’ I rewrote the lyrics and I love this version’s rawness. It’s not cute, because it’s not cute with children. They’re cute, but the experience isn’t. It’s very punk.

Released through Young on March 27, Sexistential is the most ecstatic record that Robyn has ever made, the sound of one of contemporary music’s most influential artists coming home. After the club music meditations of 2018’s Honey, the album features nine, deeply playful pop songs that tie back to her era-defining Body Talk trilogy, designed to feel “like a spaceship coming through the atmosphere at a really high speed and crash landing”, she says. “That’s how I felt, like I’d had all these experiences searching too far out into space, and now I’m crashing back into myself.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford