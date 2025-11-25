FKA Twigs, Sturgill Simpson and Will Oldham Set to Star Alongside Chloë Sevigny in Upcoming Boy Harsher Directed Movie The Lonely Woman

Home News Emily Lopez November 25th, 2025 - 9:58 PM

Boy Harsher is an electronic music duo, with members Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller, that formed in 2013. Some of their most notable works are for the soundtrack for the 2021 film The Runner. With over a decade’s worth of musical experience under their belt, they’ve recently made their entrance into the movie business with their upcoming debut film, The Lonely Woman, that they both wrote and directed.

In a press release, it was announced that Oscar nominee, Chloë Sevigny, will be starring in the film. Other well known cast members include FKA twigs (who starred in The Crow and The Carpenter’s Son), Sturgill Simpson (who’s known for his work Killers of the Flower Moon and The Creator), Will Oldham, Jake Weary, Spenser Granese and Martyna Maja, most of whom are singer-songwriters as well as actors.

As of right know, it is expected that the film will debut in 2026. The press release also explained that The Lonely Woman is a horror-thriller film following “a woman marked by her first love’s death in a mountain tunnel. Drawn into the mystery of a new disappearance, she finds herself confronting a seductive and terrifying presence buried beneath the town.”

Sevigny is well known for her role in MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY, a darker Netflix TV show with horror elements. From her performance in that show, which got her an Emmy nomination, it would appear that The Lonely Woman, is within her element. An official trailer for the film has not been released yet. Even so, there has been excitement for the film from fans of the artists involved and horror movie buffs alike.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat