Dolly Parton Teams Up With Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah And Reba McEntire For a New Version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”

Khalliah Gardner January 17th, 2026 - 6:27 PM

According to People.com, Dolly Parton teamed up with artists like Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire to release a fresh version of her famous song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” This collaboration brings new energy and feeling to the song. Each artist adds their special touch, blending their voices effortlessly and enhancing the message of hope and perseverance. The harmonies create an uplifting experience that gives listeners comfort and strength.

The video is a lively celebration of different cultures and the strength found in unity. It starts with peaceful views of the morning sky, symbolizing new beginnings. This calm start sets up for what’s to come next. As soothing music plays, we see various artists singing together beautifully. These scenes are mixed with heartfelt moments from daily life—families, friends, and communities showing love and support for each other through simple acts like parents bonding with children or neighbors sharing laughs. Each scene highlights the song’s main message: finding strength in coming together after tough times by nurturing hope as a group effort. The video not only honors cultural diversity but also stresses resilience, hopefulness, and how powerful it can be when people unite.

This collaboration is more than just music; it’s a strong partnership focused on spreading positivity and empowerment. The artists have combined their talents and styles to create something that truly connects with people. They aim to lift spirits and inspire by sharing messages of hope through their harmonious melodies. Their energetic performance ensures “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” will remain an inspiring symbol, touching listeners’ hearts for years to come, providing comfort and encouragement in difficult times.