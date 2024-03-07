Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry Sells Half Of Music Catalogue

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, Roxy Music‘s frontman Bryan Ferry has sold 50 percent of his music catalogue in a deal with Iconic Artist Group. The deal includes a range of assets from Ferry’s music career including his solo work, as well as the tunes from his time with Roxy Music. Iconic Artists Group also acquired half of the singer’s sound recording, publishing, name, image and likeness rights.

The company has not mentioned any financial details about the deal but the company has said that it will “develop and expand the renowned artist’s musical legacy to new generations of fans.” While speaking about the deal, Ferry said: “I’m pleased to be working with everyone at Iconic on finding new ways to share my music with the world. I’m excited to see what possibilities unfold.”

In both Roxy Music and his solo career, Ferry has released 24 albums in over 50 years. While in the English rock band, the singer wrote nearly all of the group’s tracks beginning with their 1972 self-titled debut until their eighth and final LP, 1982’s Avalon. He has also co-written with his bandmates Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera. Roxy Music is best known for their hits “Love Is the Drug,” “All I Want Is You,” “Virginia Plain,” “Dance Away,” “Avalon” and “More Than This.”

Ferry‘s solo career began with 1973’s These Foolish Things and continued until 2018’s Bitter-Sweet. The artist’s 1985 LP Boys And Girls earned the number one spot on the UK Charts upon its release. The singer is the latest to join Iconic Artists Group’s roster of acts, which includes Rod Stewart, The Beach Boys, Cher, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker, Dean Martin, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna