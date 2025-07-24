Xiu Xiu Takes Their Music Off Spotify Due to Daniel Ek’s Investment in a Military AI Startup

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 24th, 2025 - 6:14 PM

Xiu Xiu has recently decided to remove their music from Spotify due to CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in a military AI startup. Xiu Xiu, an American experimental rock band, took to Instagram this morning to share a statement on their stance on Spotify. Although the band did disable their comment section, presumably over heated debate.

The statement reads: “We are currently working to take all of our music off of garbage hole violent armageddon portal Spotify. It is taking longer than we had hoped due to procedurally complications but will be completed soon. Thanks for the support and patience. For all the reasons you already know – PLEASE CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION WITH SPOTIFY. Reason: Spotify uses music money to invest in AI war drones.”

Xiu Xiu first started up as a band in 2002 in San Jose, California by singer-songwriter Jamie Stewart. The band has been vocal about many complex issues throughout the years and especially in recent political climates. This in true in conversations such as ones about queer rights and freedom for Palestine. Their political advocacy is highlighted in the recent discussion on AI and Spotify.

There have been numerous controversies relating to AI usage and Spotify this past year. Several artists have boycotted Spotify, not only due to the platform’s decision to support AI music, but also due to the CEOs investment in a military AI startup. Artists like Lisa Bregneager have also recently condemned and decided to remove their original music from Spotify for the company’s investment in AI. According to stereogum.com, CEO Daniel Ek invested $700 million in an AI military startup. Ek founded and is the current chairman of the European defense tech firm named Helsing.