Dolly Parton Shares Health Update After Cancelling Number Of Appearances

Home News Anthony Salvato October 8th, 2025 - 10:34 PM

Dolly Parton reassured her fans that she was alive and well and informed them “I ain’t dead yet!” in a video posted to her social media accounts earlier today. Parton had taken a slight step back from the public eye for a few months, following the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, in March of this year.

Parton has canceled a few shows and appearances recently citing health issues, worrying fans of the 79-year-old Queen of Country. Fans were further alarmed, when Parton’s sister, Freida took to the internet to ask people for prayers of support for Dolly while she was sick. As rumors began to swirl about the health of the long-beloved star, it was Dolly’s other sister, Stella Parton who stepped in to clear the air.

To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly’s well being, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment.

My sister Freida is always concerned when one of her siblings isn’t feeling well so she ask for… — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 8, 2025

The medical issue in question turned out to be a mild case of kidney stones that sidelined for slightly longer than she expected. Stella Parton clarified in her tweet that her sister Freida only asked for prayers since she is quite religious herself, and it was the media, and Dolly Parton’s fans that took a simple request from a concerned sister, and blew it way out of proportion.

“I know lately everyone thinks I’m sicker than I am…I wanted to put everyone’s mind at ease,” said Parton in her video.

Parton went on to say that after her husband’s passing, she did not take good enough care of herself and is not simply paying the price for not being more diligent about her health. She said she plans to get back to 100% soon, thanked her fans for the thoughts and prayers, and once again reminded them not to worry as she signed off.