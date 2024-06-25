Xiu Xiu Announce New Album 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips For September 2024 Release, Share NSFW Video For Lead Single “Common Loon”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 4:02 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Xiu Xiu has announced their new album, 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips, will be out on September 27 through Polyvinyl. Mixed by John Congleton, 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips takes inspiration from the band’s recent move from Los Angeles to Berlin, as well as “the destruction of previous aesthetic notions.” The album also follows Xiu Xiu’s 2023 album, Ignore Grief.

In light of the upcoming album release, Xiu Xiu has shared the lead single “Common Loon,” which comes with a NSFW video directed by and starring Alicia McDaid as Britney Spears, Smurfette, Garfield and over a dozen other characters on Vimeo. While talking about the group’s latest song, group member Jamie Stewart says: “The song ‘Common Loon,’ for us, is about reveling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out.

The artist adds: “As MASSIVE fans of Alicia McDazzler’s work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined. She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!”

13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips Track List

1. Arp Omni

2. Maestro One Chord

3. Common Loon

4. Pale Flower

5. Veneficium

6. Sleep Blvd.

7. T.D.F.T.W.

8. Bobby Bland

9. Piña, Coconut & Cherry