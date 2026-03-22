Chappell Roan Responds “I Don’t Hate Children” After Rio Mayor Bans Her From Music Festival After Jorginho Claims Her Security Guard Made His 11-Year-Old Daughter Cry

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 22nd, 2026 - 2:38 PM

The recent issue with singer Chappell Roan started after the Rio Mayor stopped her from joining a music festival. This happened because Jorginho Frello said that at the event in Rio, one of Roan’s security guards made his 11-year-old daughter cry. The situation occurred during the busy festival and led to worries about how appropriate the guard’s actions were. Jorginho was unhappy, saying the security guard treated his young daughter too harshly. He felt things got out of hand for no good reason, and his daughter ended up clearly upset. The story spread fast, leading the mayor to take action by stopping Roan from being involved in the festival anymore.

After these accusations, Roan quickly cleared things up. She stressed that she does not dislike children and was surprised by the situation. Roan explained that she didn’t know about any bad behavior from her security team beforehand. Roan promised to keep everyone safe at events, including kids. Her response aimed to separate herself from what happened and expressed regret for any upset caused to Jorginho’s daughter.

The story, reported by NME and Variety, shows how quickly issues with public figures can become complicated. Roan has said she’s ready to help if there’s an investigation. The incident raises questions about security at big events and what performers owe the audience and the general public in terms of safety. Even though Roan is not taking part in the festival anymore, people are still talking about it; both her fans and critics are paying attention to what’s happening.