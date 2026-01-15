GWAR Unleash Rockin’ New Cover Of Chappell Roan’s Hit “Pink Pony Club”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 12:12 PM

Having apparently run out of rules to follow, records to respect and institutions to leave uncorrupted, intergalactic shock rock band GWAR have returned to The A.V. Club’s iconic A.V. Undercover series for a record-breaking seventh appearance by officially surpassing their own previous record in the process.

This time, GWAR set their sights on Chappell Roan’s modern pop anthem “Pink Pony Club,” which transforms the song’s glitter-drenched celebration of identity and self-expression into a full-scale alien-metal spectacle. What begins as euphoric pop catharsis quickly mutates into towering riffs, theatrical chaos and the unmistakable sensory assault that has defined GWAR for four decades.

“As we put together the song list for A.V. Undercover season 10, we knew this iconic pairing had to happen,” says Danette Chavez, Editor-in-Chief of The A.V. Club. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this landmark season of Undercover than seeing GWAR on the stage in their heels hooves, singing ‘Pink Pony Club.”

“Pink Pony Club’ is about embracing exile from a boring, shitty world and remaking yourself into whatever you want—be who you are, be who you aren’t, piss people off, we don’t care!” says GWAR’S The Berzerker Blöthar.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford