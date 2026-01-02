Barack Obama Shares Annual Favorite Song List Featuring I’m With Her, The Beths, Chappell Roan & More

Home News Juliet Paiz January 2nd, 2026 - 2:10 AM

According to NME, former President Barack Obama has once again shared his highly anticipated year-end playlist, offering music fans a glimpse into the songs that defined his 2025. As always, the list is a mix of established stars, rising talent and a few surprises, reflecting Obama’s famously wide-ranging taste.

At the top of the list is “Nice to Each Other” by Olivia Dean, a soulful track that sets a thoughtful tone. From there, the playlist moves fluidly between genres and moods. There are global pop hits like BLACKPINK’s “Jump” and inventive pop moments like Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra.” Obama also nods to rock and indie with The Beths’ “Metal” and heartfelt numbers such as “Faithless” by Bruce Springsteen.

The playlist is not just about big names. Rising artists like Chappell Roan and Laufey appear alongside hip-hop and R&B stars like Kendrick Lamar and SZA, creating a mix that is both adventurous and approachable. Global influences shine through with tracks like “TaTaTa” by Burna Boy featuring Travis Scott, highlighting the international sounds that shaped the year.

Obama’s annual song list has become a cultural tradition, offering fans a curated snapshot of a year in music through his perspective. Whether it’s a track you’ve been hearing on the radio or a hidden gem waiting to be discovered, the playlist is an invitation to explore, celebrate and enjoy the songs that left their mark on 2025.