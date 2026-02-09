Wednesday, Chappell Roan, Sleigh Bells, Beach Bunny & More Condemn Casey Wasserman’s Ties To Ghislaine Maxwell Following Latest Epstein Files Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 5:26 PM

UPDATE: 2/9/26 – According to Pitchfork.com, Chappell Roan has announced that she has also left the agency, Wasserman, after the company’s found and CEO, Casey Wasserman allegedly appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

According to Pitchfork.com, Wednesday have left their agency, Wasserman, amid calls for the company’s founder and CEO, Casey Wasserman, to step down after his name allegedly appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files. The band explained its decision in an open letter shared to Instagram by stating: “Given the circumstances we feel strongly that we need to begin the process of extracting ourselves from Wasserman,” wrote Wednesday. “Continuing to be represented by a company led by and named after Casey Wasserman goes against our values and cannot continue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday (@wednesday_gurl)

Last week, Best Coast frontwoman Bethany Cosentino shared an open letter to Wasserman, urging him to exit the company. “I’m speaking out because pretending this is normal isn’t normal. Because people in power can’t keep skating by,” she wrote. Others affiliated with the agency, such as Beach Bunny, Salute, and a group of music agents at the company, have also threatened to resign.

Water From Your Eyes, the experimental indie rock duo from New York, are also represented by Wasserman. This afternoon, they shared a lengthy statement that says they and their manager, Nik Soelter, have “no interest in being affiliated with Casey Wasserman” and are “waiting to understand what our options are” moving forward. Water From Your Eyes also called Wasserman “a close associate of the world’s most vile and repugnant social circle and human trafficking network—not to mention his unwavering support of the genocidal Israeli state,” and called for “accountability for the atrocities committed by the ruling class.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beach bunny (@beachbunnymusic)

Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, an act also represented by Wasserman, has announced that the duo will not leave the company, citing the financial impact it would have on the band. “Do I wish I could burn it all down, boycott and divest? Sure I do,” she wrote. “But to be totally honest I can’t afford to. My band can’t afford to.” On January 30, the United States government released another batch of documents pertaining to Epstein. They revealed alleged flirtatious emails between Wasserman and Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison for allegedly conspiring with Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Krauss (@alexiskrauss)