Chappell Roan Reveals She Almost Canceled 2025 North American Tour Due To Mental Health Concerns

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2026 - 12:54 PM

According to Music-news.com, in a newsletter published on New Year’s Eve, Chappell Roan reflected on the ups and downs of the past 12 months.To begin, the artist explained how being displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires in January led her to “jumping from rental to rental” for several months.”I was telling a friend that this year was the hardest year of my life yet. Most people have something to say whenever you tell them you just turned 27,” Roan wrote. “Whether it be a slight wince or an exciting, ‘Welcome to the beginning of your Saturn returning!’ I’ve experienced both.”

The singer went on to share how she took up learning Spanish, watching films and reading books after finding herself “doom scrolling” on social media. “I tried to write new songs and got stumped. I kind of substituted one engagement with culture for another. I didn’t realize how sick I was actually making myself. Doom scrolling made my brain feel actually unwell and my body gross and sluggish.”

Elsewhere in the letter, Roan revealed she nearly cancelled the North America leg of her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour because she didn’t feel “mentally healthy enough”. “Ultimately, I’m glad I did because I have such lifelong memorable experiences and it made me happy to perform in my hometown, New York, and LA,” Roan mused. “Whenever I see an artist canceling a show or an entire tour, I don’t hold anything against them for whatever that reason may be. I know how hard that decision is and I feel really happy for them when I see that they’re taking care of themselves.”

To conclude, Roan emphasized that she will be committing herself to volunteering and donating to charities.”I’m not sure how to end this letter besides thank you for bearing with me through such a year,” the star added. “I feel like not many of us had a pleasant time and I hope that you’re taking care of yourself and others around you. Life is very hard and very dark, especially right now. I guess the next best thing to do is doing what helps yourself heal and be the best for this world.”