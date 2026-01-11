Lucy Dacus Joined By Chappell Roan For Cover Of The Magnetic Fields’ “The Book Of Love” During Artists For Aid Benefit Concert

Home News Anthony Salvato January 11th, 2026 - 8:59 PM

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus made her second major live performance of the year performing a duet with the Grammy-winning singer, and friend, Chappell Roan. After stopping in New York to perform at the inauguration for the Big Apple’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, Dacus jetted back out west to join Roan.

The two were just one star duo in a star studded lineup as artists showed out for Artists For Aid, a musical festival where all proceeds were split evenly between the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and the Sudanese American Doctor’s Association. As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues artists lined up to show their support, and to raise money for those affected in the best way they know how.

Over a dozen artists were at the event including the likes of Clairo, Rex Orange County, noname and even the young up and coming rock group Geese. The event was hosted by actor Pedro Pascal and Bella Hadid.

For their respective parts in the festival, Dacus and Roan duetted to perform a cover of

“The Book of Love” by alternative indie band Magnetic Fields. The song is timely and speaks of love and the importance of it. The two performed the song with only an acoustic guitar to accompany them. They sang beautifully, softly and elegantly harmonizing with each other at various moments throughout to bring things home. It was a touching performance done in the name of people who have truly suffered and need all the help they can get at this time.