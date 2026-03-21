Neil Diamond Announces Previously Unreleased Album From 2007 Rick Rubin Collaboration Wild At Heart For May 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 21st, 2026 - 4:31 PM

Neil Diamond, a legendary rock ‘n’ roll artist, is set to impress fans again with his new album Wild At Heart, coming out on May 8, 2026. This much-awaited album will be the last in his successful partnership with producer Rick Rubin and follows previous hits like “12 Songs” and “Home Before Dark.” Diamond’s collaboration with Rubin has been seen as a boost to his creativity and a meaningful personal experience. In Wild At Heart, he offers nine new songs and a revamped version of “Forgotten” from the album Home Before Dark.

Fans of Diamond’s music will enjoy his new songs as well as the heartfelt stories and lessons he shares through them. For example, “Shine On” talks about believing in oneself and being truthful, while “You Can’t Have It All” discusses ongoing societal challenges. Love is a theme that shines brightly in his work; it’s especially powerful in tracks like “The Secret You” and “You Still Look Good To Me.” The album will come out in different formats like CD, vinyl, and digital. There will also be special limited editions for collectors. Before the new release, fans can get digital Deluxe Editions of 12 Songs and Home Before Dark, which include extra content that was only available in rare releases before.

Diamond teamed up with Rubin and a skilled group, which included members of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers, to create something special in these recordings. Wild At Heart is an album that celebrates Diamond’s long-lasting impact on music. With a career spanning fifty years, he has become a major figure in rock and sold over 130 million albums, earning many awards like Grammy’s and Golden Globes along the way. This album shows why he’s still one of the most beloved artists today.

Wild At Heart Tracklist

Side A

1.Wild At Heart

2.You Can’t Have It All

3.Talking It To Death

4.Shine On

5.The Secret You

Side B

1.You Never Know

2.You’re Getting To Me

3.You Still Look Good To Me

4.You’re My Favorite Song

5.Forgotten