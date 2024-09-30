Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Share Video For 80s French TV Version Of “Between Two Worlds”

Home News Lauren Rettig September 30th, 2024 - 6:21 PM

“Between Two Worlds (French TV),” a rediscovered/previously unreleased version of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ original track is out now with an accompanying music video featuring never-before-seen archival footage of the band. Listen here and watch below:

The video opens with Tom Petty counting the band into rhythm, and as the piano begins to play, so too does the percussion, and Mike Campbell and Petty come rolling in with their guitars. The camera cuts to the audio reels spinning as the band records, and Petty begins to sing into the microphone. As Petty sings “Yeah my brain keeps burning / And my body just aches” the notes from the bass thrums in the background. Petty continues to sing “I’m out of my mind / I’m between two worlds” as the band plays enthusiastically around him.

This newly remastered footage offers an entirely different perspective on what the recording sessions of the band looked like, and the audio sounds like it was recorded weeks ago, let alone decades. The track is harder than most of the Americana-style genre the band leans towards, but when Petty cries “Break down!” and the band begins to fly into a spiral of guitar solos and cymbal crashes, it is an unmistakable Heartbreakers tune they’re recording.

The new track is featured on the deluxe edition of the band’s 1982 record Long After Dark, slated for release on October 18. If the re-release of “Straight Into Darkness” and the release of “Between Two Worlds” has promised anything, it’s that the deluxe album will be a showstopping event. Pre-order and pre-save here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz