According to Sterogum.com , Farrell said. “Rick Rubin offered to buy the festival’s name following the 2004 iteration’s cancelation. “I didn’t know what I was going to do, and I was very embarrassed,” Farrell said. “I was hurting for money. I don’t know why, but Rick Rubin decided to make an offer to me to buy the name for like a million dollars. I won’t tell you exactly how I put it, but I said no.”