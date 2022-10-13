The Strokes Reportedly Making Another Album With Superproducer Rick Rubin

Home News Karan Singh October 13th, 2022 - 11:46 AM

Commercial hipster sweethearts the Strokes are reportedly recording another album with veteran studio guru Rick Rubin, who worked on their most recent album as well. During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Rubin referenced “a new album” with the band that was recorded in Costa Rica, where “we rented this house on the top of a mountain and set up the band outside.”

“So they’re playing and it’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean on the top of a mountain,” Rubin explained. “It was incredible. And we did that every day playing out… They didn’t want to leave. It was the best experience.”

Earlier this year, a Costa Rican taxi driver found frontman Julian Casablancas’s passport in the middle of the road. Because he didn’t recognize the singer, he posted a photograph of it on Facebook, after which he was contacted by a representative of the Strokes. (Stereogum)

You can watch Rubin talk about working with the Strokes in Costa Rica here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer