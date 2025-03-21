Weyes Blood Covers Neil Diamond’s “Shilo” For Good American Family Soundtrack

Home News Catalina Martello March 21st, 2025 - 10:41 PM

According to StereoGum, Weyes Blood has just released a new track—a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Shilo.” Neil Diamond originally introduced the song in 1972, as part of his Hot August Night album. Although it wasn’t a chart-topping single when it first came out, “Shilo” has become a beloved classic over the years, deeply appreciated by Diamond’s loyal fanbase. The song’s haunting melody and touching lyrics have made it a standout piece.

Fast forward to today, and the song has been given new life in a version by Weyes Blood. This cover was recorded for the soundtrack of Good American Family, a Hulu miniseries that tells the strange and bizarre true story of Natalia Grace. Weyes Blood’s take on “Shilo” adds another layer of beauty, perfectly capturing the dark and mysterious atmosphere of the show.

Weyes Blood, the stage name of singer-songwriter Natalie Mering, has built a reputation for her ethereal voice and cinematic sound. Weyes Blood has made a mark in indie and alternative music. In her version of “Shilo,” she tones down the original song’s big, dramatic sound but still maintains the memorable hooks. The result is a softer, yet equally captivating, version. It’s absolutely beautiful and showcases her ability to reinterpret classic songs with her signature style.





