Neil Diamond Sells Publishing Catalog To Universal Music Group

Tara Mobasher February 28th, 2022 - 2:38 PM

In the latest major catalog deal, Neil Diamond has sold his publishing catalog to Universal Music Group. The deal included his publishing and masters recordings, alongside 110 unreleased songs, an unreleased album, and archival video footage.

With one of the most extensive publishing catalogs as a performer snd songwriter, Diamond’s hits included songs “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “I Am… I Said,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America” and “Sweet Caroline.” Despite being released over 50 years ago, the latter song is still regularly played everywhere as an American tradition at karaoke bars and baseball stadiums.

“Neil Diamond is by definition, a truly universal songwriter,” UMG Chairman and CEO, Lucian Grainge, said. “His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history. Through our existing partnership, we are honored to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy.”

Diamond said in a statement, “After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that Lucian, Jody, Bruce, Michelle, and the global team at UMG, will continue to represent my catalog and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career.”

With this deal, Diamond joins the list of artists who have taken part in catalog acquisitions over the last two years, including Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, ZZ Top and Sting. Financial details about Diamond’s deal have not been disclosed.