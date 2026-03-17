Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Charli XCX, Lorde, The Smashing Pumpkins & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2026 - 12:41 PM

Today, it has been announced that Charli xcx, Tate McRae, Lorde, Olivia Dean, John Summit, JENNIE, Lorde, The Smashing Pumpkins and The xx are set to headline Lollapalooza 2026, which will also feature performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, Sombr, The Neighbourhood, YUNGBLUD, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Empire Of The Sun, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

This year’s lineup includes an exceptional roster of talent, providing something for every musical taste, with performances from Leon Thomas, Clipse, Geese, Freddie Gibbs, Wet Leg, WORSHIP, 5 Seconds of Summer, Yoasobi, Viagra Boys, Snow Strippers, DJ Trixie Mattel, Cameron Whitcomb, Ecca Vandal, The Bends, Calder Allen and other talented souls.

New this year, Lollapalooza is introducing several premium hospitality experiences, including the Northside Suites, Suites at Perry’s and the Speakeasy Lounge. Located at the Bud Light North Main Stage, the Northside Suites provide guests with a private, air-conditioned suite experience for up to 15 guests per day, complete with premium seating, a private rooftop viewing deck overlooking the stage and Chicago skyline, complimentary all-day food and beverages and a dedicated hospitality service.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz