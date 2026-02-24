mxdwn Music

Capitol Hill Block Party 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Wet Leg, Magdalena Bay, Tinashe & More

February 24th, 2026 - 1:58 PM

Today, the Capitol Hill Block Party has just dropped its 2026 lineup for the 28th annual Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP), which is set for August 7-9, in the heart of Seattle’s Pike/Pine corridor. Headliners include MUNA and Wet Leg, with additional sets from Parcels, Magdalena Bay,Tinashe DJ set, Trixie Mattel (DJ set), Zack Fox, Amber Mark and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

CHBP 2026 will once again be a 21+ event in an effort to optimize the footprint across the Pike/Pine corridor and deliver an elevated fan experience. CHBP will host over 100+ musical performances across indoor and outdoor venues, with more than half of the 2026 lineup hailing from Seattle. Three-day General Admission passes ($199 + fees) and three-day VIP passes ($365 + fees). Additional ticket types, including single-day passes, will be released in the coming months.

Also, performing at the event will be MPH, Haute & Freddy, Lucy Bedroque, Night Tapes, Oxis, Between Friends, Nimino, Frost The Children, OTHA, Jim Legxacy, Whatmore, Mgna Crrrta, Rochelle Jordan, Nickcheo, Jigitz, Mallrat and other talented souls.

 

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

