Capitol Hill Block Party 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Wet Leg, Magdalena Bay, Tinashe & More

Today, the Capitol Hill Block Party has just dropped its 2026 lineup for the 28th annual Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP), which is set for August 7-9, in the heart of Seattle’s Pike/Pine corridor. Headliners include MUNA and Wet Leg, with additional sets from Parcels, Magdalena Bay, a Tinashe DJ set, Trixie Mattel (DJ set), Zack Fox, Amber Mark and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

CHBP 2026 will once again be a 21+ event in an effort to optimize the footprint across the Pike/Pine corridor and deliver an elevated fan experience. CHBP will host over 100+ musical performances across indoor and outdoor venues, with more than half of the 2026 lineup hailing from Seattle. Three-day General Admission passes ($199 + fees) and three-day VIP passes ($365 + fees). Additional ticket types, including single-day passes, will be released in the coming months.

Also, performing at the event will be MPH, Haute & Freddy, Lucy Bedroque, Night Tapes, Oxis, Between Friends, Nimino, Frost The Children, OTHA, Jim Legxacy, Whatmore, Mgna Crrrta, Rochelle Jordan, Nickcheo, Jigitz, Mallrat and other talented souls.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela