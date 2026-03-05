Anne Hathaway Teams Up With Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff & The 1975’s George Daniel On New Song “Burial” From Mother Mary

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 5:35 PM

Today, people can listen to “Burial” from MOTHER MARY, which is performed by Anne Hathaway and written by Jack Antonoff, Charli XCX, George Daniel and Hathaway. The full album arrives on April 17, featuring additional songs by FKA Twigs. As a whole, the tune is wonderful by how enchanting opera shakes the background with beautiful harmonies, while Hathaway sizzles the air with stunning pop melodies.

A24 released the song alongside a 30-second YouTube video from the film titled Greatest Hits (Official Album Teaser), which shows Hathaway in character as she performs songs like “Burial” onstage in front of a crowd.

David Lowery’s MOTHER MARY is a psychosexual pop opera starring Academy Award winner Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and FKA Twigs The whole film is about how long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.