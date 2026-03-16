Geese Live Debut New Song “Apollo” During Berlin Show

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 3:53 PM

According to Consequence.net, Geese are currently touring their way through Europe in support of their 2025 album, Getting Killed and during their stop at Astra in Berlin on Sunday night, the band surprised and treated fans to a debut performance of a new song called “Apollo.” Driven by an unceasing groovy drum playing, the song opens with frontman Cameron Winter singing a simple verse of “I’m going to the moon.”

As the track unfolds, the instruments rise in intensity and eventually fracture into post-punk chaos. Winter reprises his “going to the moon” refrain in the bridge, looping a section of it while singing above it and culminating in a full-throated shout: “I’m going to the moon and you’re buying the ticket, motherfucker!” The band proceeds to rip it and after nearly five minutes the song finds its conclusion.

Geese released their third album Getting Killed last September but a fourth album has allegedly been in the works. In their 2025 interview with GQ, further recording sessions with Getting Killed producer Kenneth Blume were referenced and “Apollo” could very well be a song from one of those studio days.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer