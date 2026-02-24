Osheaga 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Lorde, Turnstile, Clipse & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 3:25 PM

According to Consequence.net, Osheaga festival has announced its 2026 lineup, with The xx, Geese, Turnstile, Lorde, and Clipse among those topping the bill. Other acts include Twenty One Pilots, The Neighbourhood, Kehlani, Tate McRae, Sombr, Empire of the Sun, Mt. Joy, Gunna, Major Lazer, YOASOBI, Subtronics,and Zara Larson. For tickets and more information, click here.

Happening on July 31 – August 2, at Parc Jean-Drapeau, the Canadian festival will also feature performances from Franz Ferdinand, JID, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Little Simz, Viagra Boys, Finn Wolfhard, Bar Italia, Jim Legxacy and other acts.

Tia, Wood ,Odd Mob, Billie Marten, Wolf Parade, Zulan, Moses Belanger, Not For Radio, Mother Mother, Of Monsters and Men, Horsegirl, Rio Kosta, Baalti, Avenoir, Between Friends, Spacey Jane, Cmat, Amble SG Lewis, Mico, Lou Val, Oliver Forest, AJ Tracey, Moonshine, Partyof2, Stells Leffty and other talented souls will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt