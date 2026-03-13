Dropkick Murphys Share Electrifying New Video For “Citizen I.C.E” Featuring Haywire

Home News Skylar Jameson March 13th, 2026 - 8:38 PM

Today, Dropkick Murphys have released a music video for their new song “Citizen I.C.E.” featuring Haywire. The song was released previously, closely before the band’s “Abolish I.C.E” Minnesota benefit show, and takes the same stance against ICE as the song does. Their song, “Citizen I.C.E.”, is a new interpolation of their 2005 song “Citizen C.I.A.” and comes off of their soon-to-be released album New England Forever. The Massachusetts-originated band (Dropkick Murphys) will release that album next week on March 17th.

The music video was directed by Dave Stauble and shot by Derek Rathbun. The video is lively as it consists of footage from a performance Dropkick Murphys put on during their tour stop in Houston. In the video, along with Dropkick Murphys, their tourmates Haywire, The Aggrolites, Slugger and Juicebox also make cameos. Check out the video below!

While talking about “Citizen I.C.E” during their “Abolish I.C.E” Minnesota benefit show on March 6th, the band states, “As Americans are being executed in the street, we feel it is our duty to raise consciousness, and to be one of the voices speaking against this nightmare. ‘Citizen I.C.E.’ is FOR THE PEOPLE. Stand strong against tyranny.”

Dropkick Murphys are currently wrapping up the final dates of their For The People…In The Pit St. Patrick’s Day Tour. They have yet to play shows on March 13, 14, 15 and 17. You can preorder their upcoming 8-song album, New England Forever, via the Dropkick Murphys webstore. Or, you can pre-save the album on streaming services here.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock