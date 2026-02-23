Dropkick Murphys Announce Alexi Pretti & Renee Good Tribute Concert In Minnesota For March 2026 Featuring Local Minneapolis Artists

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 12:56 PM

Ahead of their sold-out performance at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul later in the evening, punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform a free acoustic memorial concert in Minneapolis on March 6, 2026, honoring the lives of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, as well as the entire Twin Cities community. The concert will start at 1 p.m. The event will take place near the site where Alex Pretti was murdered, which is a location that has become a focal point of community remembrance and solidarity.

Many local artists, activists and musicians will also contribute to an afternoon of tribute and remembrance. Local organizations involved include: Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up for Eat Street, Immigrant Law Center and South Minneapolis Families Fund. Valor Media and the Save America Movement will produce a free global livestream to reach audiences across the country and around the world:

Livestream link: AbolishICE.live.