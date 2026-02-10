Dropkick Murphys Perform Live Debut of New Anti-Ice Anthem “Citizen I.C.E.” Featuring Haywire’s Austin Sparkman

Home News Emily Lopez February 10th, 2026 - 1:51 PM

Following the influx of of anti-ICE advocacy from people across the country, many musicians have also spoken up against ICE, as well as Trump and his administration. Many celebrities have also been speaking up, as evidenced by the recent Grammy award ceremony. This momentum continues as Dropkick Murphys perform their song, “Citizen I.C.E.” This song was debuted in late 2025, and features Haywire’s Austin Sparkman. It is the newest version of their 2005 song “Citizen C.I.A.”

According to Consequence, Dropkick Murphys gave “Citizen I.C.E.” its live US debut on the first night of their annual St. Patrick’s Day tour in Maine. The anti-ICE anthem began with a mock call to “all Americans of below average intelligence.” Then, the song picks up and they continue to insult ICE officers, a popular line calling them “Too scared to join the military. Too dumb to be a cop.” Overall, you can feel the rage the band and numerous Americans feel with the new policies and this song truly does express the hatred that many feel for the government agency. In spreading its message, the song also continues with heavy instrumentals that many fans know and love.

The song is available on YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms on which music can be streamed. A video of the Maine performance has also been uploaded onto YouTube. It is likely that this song will make other appearances throughout the band’s St. Patrick’s Day tour. The tour will last through March 17, ending with a performance in Boston.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock