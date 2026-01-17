Dropkick Murphys & Haywire Announce New Split LP New England Forever Available Exclusively During St. Patrick’s Day Tour

Home News Juliet Paiz January 17th, 2026 - 7:51 PM

Dropkick Murphys and Haywire have announced a new split LP titled New England Forever, a release that reflects both bands’ shared roots and a growing creative connection. The twelve-inch vinyl will be available exclusively at dates on Dropkick Murphys’ upcoming For The People…In The Pit St. Patrick’s Day Tour, which runs from February 9 through March 17.

The project came together after the two Boston bands spent time touring Europe together last fall. That stretch on the road led to a natural collaboration, with each band recording three original songs for the record along with a cover of the other’s work. Haywire contribute a version of Dropkick Murphys’ “The Boys Are Back,” while Dropkick Murphys cover Haywire’s “Always By My Side,” giving the album a sense of mutual respect rather than a simple split.

On their side of the record, Dropkick Murphys include “Citizen I.C.E.,” a newly recorded reworking of their 2005 song “Citizen C.I.A.” tracked in late 2025. The updated version continues the band’s long standing focus on political awareness and social justice, themes that have defined their music for decades. The remaining tracks, “Only The Strong” and “Solidarity,” reinforce ideas of unity, perseverance and collective strength.

Haywire’s contributions include the title track “New England Forever,” which features members of Dropkick Murphys, along with “Hang Up The Telephone” and “The Henchmen.” Together, the songs emphasize shared identity, regional pride and community. Available only at shows, including Dropkick Murphys’ annual run of hometown dates in Boston during St. Patrick’s Day week, New England Forever feels less like a limited release and more like a document of the connection between two bands and the scene that shaped them.

Tracklist

Side A (Dropkick Murphys)

01 Citizen I.C.E. (feat. Haywire)

02 Only The Strong

03 Solidarity

04 Always By My Side (Haywire song)

Side B (Haywire)

01 New England Forever (feat. Dropkick Murphys)

02 Hang Up The Telephone

03 The Henchmen

04 The Boys Are Back (Dropkick Murphys song)