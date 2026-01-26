Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey Calls For General Strike & Abolition Of ICE Following Killing Of Alex Pretti

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2026 - 5:22 PM

According to Consequence.net, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey joined Boston labor unions at an anti-ICE rally on January 23. Casey and around a thousand labor union and community members braved frigid temperatures at the rally near the South Bay Mall by uniting the Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC) and the citywide leadership of the largest federation of workers in the United States.

“Hell yeah, abolish ICE. They’re coming door to door, going to people’s houses, snatching people off the street, taking people who are taking part in the immigration process the way they’re supposed to,” Casey said of ICE, which has been at the center of deadly and violent interactions with protesters in Minneapolis while conducting a major immigration enforcement operation in the area. “How do you show up and snatch someone when they’re showing up for their hearing?”

The singer adds: “I like to see the thought of a general strike because I think in the long run it might be our only way out of this mess… if you’re talking about the workers in the unions, that’s the infrastructure to be the tip of the spear to make the change to put forth the effort to mobilize.” Casey has also made his opinion known in the anti-ICE song “Citizen I.C.E.”, which is reworking of the Dropkick Murphys’ 2005 song,“Citizen C.I.A.” that is set to be included on new tour-only split LP with fellow Bostonians Haywire.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock