Dropkick Murphys Speak Out Against Fatal Shootings In Minnesota On New Track “Citizen I.C.E”

Boston punk band Dropkick Murphys have released a new song called “Citizen I.C.E.” on February 4, 2026, ahead of their upcoming split album with tourmates Haywire, New England Forever. The track is a fresh take on their 2005 song “Citizen C.I.A.” and speaks out against the recent tragic killings in Minnesota while calling attention to the abuse of immigrants.

The song has the high-energy, Celtic punk sound fans expect from Dropkick Murphys, with driving guitars and strong drums. Haywire adds extra power to the track, making it even more intense. The lyrics are direct and sharp, condemning those in power who harm others and urging people to stand up against injustice. Lines like “Power-hungry scumbags apply today” make it clear the band is using their music to call out wrongdoing.



The song’s message is clear and shows why the band calls it a song “for the people.” “Citizen I.C.E.” leads Side A of New England Forever, which also features Dropkick Murphys’ songs Only The Strong and Solidarity and their cover of Haywire’s Always By My Side. Haywire contributes three originals and covers a DKM song. The vinyl will be sold at shows during Dropkick Murphys’ February and March For The People In The Pit St. Patrick’s Day Tour. With this song, Dropkick Murphys combine their signature sound with a message about standing up for what is right. It is loud, fast and impossible to ignore.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock