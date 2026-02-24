Rocklahoma Announces 2026 Lineup Featuringc Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Dropkick Murphys & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 1:19 PM

The 20th Anniversary of Rocklahoma will be taking place on September 4-6, at the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma. Also, Rocklahoma returns with one of the most explosive lineups in its two-decade history because the three-day Labor Day tradition continues to deliver the loudest weekend of the year in America’s heartland and includes DEB Concerts’ Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Party on Thursday, September 3. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Suicidal Tendencies, Stone Temple Pilots, Cypress Hill, Insane, Clown Posse, Black Label Society, The Pretty Reckless, Hollywood Undead, Yelawolf, Pennywise, Wolfmother, Jet, Black Veil Brides, President, Living Colour, Buckcherry, Black Stone Cherry, Ugly Kid Joe, Crossfade, Slaughter, Molly Hatchet, Dexter and The Moonrocks, Militarie Gun, Barbarians of California and other talented souls will be performing at the event.

Also, performing at the festival will be Plush, Tim Montana, Ill Nino, Teen Mortgage, Ozzolution, Cyco Miko, Autumn Kings, Big Ass Truck, Cowboy Angels, The Violent Hour, High June, Eternal Frequency, She Hates Me Not, Luscious, Fire Tiger and School of Rock.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo